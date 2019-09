Netflix released a new trailer for its upcoming "Breaking Bad" film last night during the Emmys. "El Camino" stars Aaron Paul, reprising his Emmy-winning role as Jesse Pinkman. Watch the trailer below!

Details on the upcoming film are scarce. It was written and directed by "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" creator Vince Gilligan. Many "Breaking Bad" actors are scheduled to appear.

Watch the new trailer below!





