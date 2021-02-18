VIDEO: Watch a New Featurette About RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

Check out "Crafting Raya," a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Disney's stunning, epic fantasy-adventure "Raya and the Last Dragon." Join Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina and filmmakers to find out what inspired the story, characters and martial arts in the film, and how the film was crafted by extraordinary artists, talent and filmmakers all working from home. Feel free to share the featurette with your readers.

"Raya and the Last Dragon" takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where Raya, a lone warrior, must track down the legendary last dragon to stop an evil force that has returned after 500 years to once again threaten her homeworld. The film features an outstanding voice cast, including Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Jona Xiao, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, Alan Tudyk, Gordon Ip, Dichen Lachman, Patti Harrison, Jon "Dumbfoundead" Park, Sung Kang, Sierra Katow, Ross Butler, François Chau and Paul Yen. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada are directing, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho are the producers, and Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim wrote the screenplay.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Raya and the Last Dragon'' will be available on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets, at the same time as it is released in select theaters on March 5, 2021.