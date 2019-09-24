VIDEO: Watch a New Clip From A CINDERELLA STORY: CHRISTMAS WISH

Brimming with overtones from the classic fairytale, this contemporary musical follows Katherine "Kat" Decker (Laura Marano) dreaming of becoming a famous singer-songwriter. Her reality, however, is suffocated by her conniving and cruel stepfamily and a demoralizing job working as a singing elf at billionaire Terrence Wintergarden's Santa Land. When she starts to fall for Nick (Gregg Sulkin), the handsome new Santa at the tree lot, things begin to look up. Unfortunately, when her stepmother and stepsisters realize Kat has been invited to the prestigious Wintergarden Christmas Gala, they'll stop at nothing to procure their own invitation and keep Kat from attending. With the help of her attentive dog, a true friend, and a little bit of holiday magic, Kat may just make it to the gala, discover the true identity of Nick, and experience the true meaning of Christmas.

This is the fifth installment in the A Cinderella Story movie series, and first one with a Christmas theme. Other titles include A Cinderella Story (Hilary Duff), Another Cinderella Story (Selena Gomez), A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song (Lucy Hale) and A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits (Sofia Carson). The film is produced in association with Blue Ribbon Content for Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

