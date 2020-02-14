VIDEO: Watch a Featurette About THE THING ABOUT HARRY

"The Thing About Harry" follows high school enemies, uber-jock Harry (Niko Terho) and out-and-proud Sam (Jake Borelli), who are forced to share a car ride to their Missouri hometown for a friend's engagement PARTY ON Valentine's Day.

Things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out. Stuck spending the night together in a roadside motel, Harry and Sam begin to develop a deep friendship-with neither admitting a potential romance may be brewing-leaving them wondering if one road trip could change the rest of their lives."The Thing About Harry" is directed by Peter Paige. The film stars Jake Borelli, Niko Terho, Britt Baron and Karamo Brown.

Watch a featurette below!





