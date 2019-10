Shaun knows Carly wants to hold his hand, but it makes him uncomfortable, so he says they shouldn't do it. Carly explains the importance of that small gesture, and how it means so much more than any words could possibly express.

From 'Take My Hand,' season 3, episode 4 of The Good Doctor. Watch the clip below!

Watch THE GOOD DOCTOR MONDAY 10|9c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You