VIDEO: Watch a Clip from Dave East's MADE FROM SCRATCH

An all-new episode of Made From Scratch, the new, unscripted weekly series from Fuse that features artists as they cook their favorite childhood dishes with family members who helped them rise to prominence, on Tuesday, October 22 at 11:00 pm, ET/PT on FUSE.

On this episode of Made From Scratch, rapper/actor Dave East and his parents get busy on the breakfast side, sharing their favorite meal of Steak and Eggs. Dave talks about his father's positive influence, the importance of a strong work ethic and his role as Method Man in "Wu Tang: An American Saga."

Watch a clip below!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You