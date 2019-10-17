VIDEO: Watch a Clip from Dave East's MADE FROM SCRATCH

Article Pixel Oct. 17, 2019  

An all-new episode of Made From Scratch, the new, unscripted weekly series from Fuse that features artists as they cook their favorite childhood dishes with family members who helped them rise to prominence, on Tuesday, October 22 at 11:00 pm, ET/PT on FUSE.

On this episode of Made From Scratch, rapper/actor Dave East and his parents get busy on the breakfast side, sharing their favorite meal of Steak and Eggs. Dave talks about his father's positive influence, the importance of a strong work ethic and his role as Method Man in "Wu Tang: An American Saga."

Watch a clip below!

VIDEO: Watch a Clip from Dave East's MADE FROM SCRATCH
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Ben Platt And Kelly Clarkson Sing An Original Arrangement of 'Make You Feel My Love'
  • VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE! With Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah and More!
  • VIDEO: Current Broadway Star Derren Brown Performs on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Kennedy Center Perform 'Holding Out For a Hero'
  • VIDEO: Celebrate Columbus Day With LITTLE WOMEN Performances Singing 'Christopher Columbus'
  • VIDEO: Watch Camila Mendes Perform 'All That Jazz' on RIVERDALE