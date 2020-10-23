Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch a Clip From the Season Five Premiere of THIS IS US

Watch the two-hour premiere event October 27 9/8c on NBC.

Oct. 23, 2020  

Watch the two-hour premiere event October 27 9/8c on NBC. Kevin (Justin Hartley) shares some socially-distanced, exciting news with Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan).

Watch the clip below!

"This Is Us" chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day.

