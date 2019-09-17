VIDEO: Watch a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the 200th Episode of MASTERCHEF, Airing Sept. 18!

Sep. 17, 2019  

Don't miss the two-hour season finale of Masterchef, which doubles as its 200th episode. Watch a sneak peek below!

Award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich put a new batch of talented home cooks through a series of challenges and elimination rounds. This season is more exciting than ever with a surprise-filled journey that takes the contestants on the trip of a lifetime. Ramsay and the judges will serve as mentors to these skilled home chefs as they compete to claim the title of MasterChef and the $250,000 grand prize on MasterChef's milestone 10th season.

Click Here to Watch the Video!



