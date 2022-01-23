Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Will Forte's Opening Monologue on SNL Featuring Kristen Wiig, Lorne Michaels, and Willem Dafoe

pixeltracker

Forte, who was an SNL cast member from 2002 until 2010, hosted for the first time last night.

Jan. 23, 2022  

Former SNL cast member Will Forte hosted SNL last night, using his opening monologue to point out how he's never been asked to host, despite the bevy of other cast members from his time on the show that have hosted many times. He appeared on SNL from 2002 until 2010 and was a key part of the cast.

His snarky opening speech was crashed by fellow former cast member, Kristen Wiig, who starred on the show from 2005 up until 2012 and has hosted four times. Forte, who wrote for That 70's Show, voiced many cartoon characters, and starred as MacGruber in the film MacGruber, also received a jab from Lorne Michaels who appeared in the audience with Willem Dafoe, who is set to host next week's show. Watch the monologue below!

VIDEO: Watch Will Forte's Opening Monologue on SNL Featuring Kristen Wiig, Lorne Michaels, and Willem Dafoe
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Diana Scarf
Diana Scarf
The Prom Black Logo Unisex Tee
The Prom Black Logo Unisex Tee
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Socks
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Socks

More Hot Stories For You

  • THE WOMAN WHO COOKED HER HUSBAND Comes to Limelight Theatre This Month
  • Saint-Saëns On Swan! A Shimmering Perth Summer Comes To Life With Two Concert Pianists In New Puppetry Show
  • JAGGED LITTLE PILL Sydney and Perth Engagements Announced
  • Actor Joel Jackson Will Star in THE GLASS MENAGERIE For Black Swan