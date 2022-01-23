VIDEO: Watch Will Forte's Opening Monologue on SNL Featuring Kristen Wiig, Lorne Michaels, and Willem Dafoe

Former SNL cast member Will Forte hosted SNL last night, using his opening monologue to point out how he's never been asked to host, despite the bevy of other cast members from his time on the show that have hosted many times. He appeared on SNL from 2002 until 2010 and was a key part of the cast.

His snarky opening speech was crashed by fellow former cast member, Kristen Wiig, who starred on the show from 2005 up until 2012 and has hosted four times. Forte, who wrote for That 70's Show, voiced many cartoon characters, and starred as MacGruber in the film MacGruber, also received a jab from Lorne Michaels who appeared in the audience with Willem Dafoe, who is set to host next week's show. Watch the monologue below!