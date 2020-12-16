VIDEO: Watch Trevor Noah's Full Interview With President Obama
The former president talks about his new book, 'A Promised Land.'
President Barack Obama unpacks his hopes for inspiring a new generation of change-makers through his book "A Promised Land" and the Obama Foundation, the ways America's position on the world stage has evolved, and why the fight for justice calls for a variety of voices.
Watch the full interview below!
