VIDEO: Watch Trevor Noah's Full Interview With President Obama

President Barack Obama unpacks his hopes for inspiring a new generation of change-makers through his book "A Promised Land" and the Obama Foundation, the ways America's position on the world stage has evolved, and why the fight for justice calls for a variety of voices.

Watch the full interview below!

