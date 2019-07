Lil' Kim, Chilli, Mya, Tiffany, B. Simone, Pretty Vee and Char visit Rihanna's childhood home, and Lil' Kim and Pretty Vee confront Mya about forgetting Tiffany's name.

Lil' Kim and her friends Chilli, Mya, Vena E., B. Simone, Tiffany Panhilason and Char Defrancesco set sail for the ultimate Caribbean vacation filled with hilarious antics, emotional breakthroughs and spicy romances.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You