VIDEO: Watch THE BACHELOR's 'Pilot Pete' Interviewed on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Before the new season of "The Bachelor" takes flight, here's an exclusive sneak peek of Pilot Pete's journey so far.

Watch the interview and sneak peek below!

Pilot Pete Weber has had quite "The Bachelor" journey thus far, but even before his new season takes flight, he revealed "I never could have expected it to go that way, but I can say I'm happy."

The man who soared through Hannah Brown's season of "The Bachelorette" and was sent home before the final rose talked to "Good Morning America" about what it was like when she stepped out of the limo at the mansion.

