VIDEO: Watch Snoop Dogg's New Video LET BYGONES BE BYGONES

Billboard reports that Snoop Dogg has released a nostalgic new video for single "Let Bygones Be Bygones," about his troubled relationship with Suge Knight and DEATH ROW Records. Watch the video below.

"I love the way that good music feels," the rapper said. "Even if it ain't mine, I just love how that s feels. But when it's mine it feels even better [laughs] because I'm able to do it. I've made projects before that weren't good, but they felt good to me. And that's all I give a f about."

The song comes from Snoop's 17th studio album, "I Wanna Thank Me."

Read the original story on Billboard.

Watch the new video below!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You