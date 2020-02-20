VIDEO: Watch Siblings Kate & Oliver Hudson Interviewed on THE ELLEN SHOW

Siblings Kate and Oliver Hudson talked with Ellen about their parties while growing up, including one at their parents' house that had an A-list celebrity scaling a gate to get in! Plus, they chatted about their podcast "Sibling Revelry," whether they always planned to be in show business like their famous folks Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, and if they plan to add more cousins to the family.

