VIDEO: Watch Siblings Kate & Oliver Hudson Interviewed on THE ELLEN SHOW

Siblings Kate and Oliver Hudson talked with Ellen about their parties while growing up, including one at their parents' house that had an A-list celebrity scaling a gate to get in! Plus, they chatted about their podcast "Sibling Revelry," whether they always planned to be in show business like their famous folks Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, and if they plan to add more cousins to the family.

Watch the clip from "The Ellen Show" below!

For 17 incredible, eventful and sometimes life-changing seasons, Ellen has been making audiences laugh all over the world with her signature brand of humor and her powerful message of kindness. There's nobody better at making you laugh and brightening your day. You never know what funny can do!

