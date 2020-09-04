VIDEO: Watch Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes & John Leguizamo Talk TO WONG FOO in 1995 on TODAY SHOW

Watch the retro interviews below!

The cast of "To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar" appeared on TODAY in 1995 for a series of interviews with anchor Bryant Gumbel. Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes and John Leguizamo each discussed what it was like getting in drag for the hit film.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below.

