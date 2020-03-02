VIDEO: Watch Mark Wahlberg's Full Interview on TODAY SHOW

Mark Wahlberg discusses his new Netflix film "Spenser Confidential," if there should be a third "Ted" movie and the intense workout he had with Dr. Oz after their ongoing feud over the importance of eating breakfast.

Watch the interivew on "TODAY Show" below.

