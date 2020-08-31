Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Lady Gaga's Performance at the 2020 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS

She performed a medley of "Chromatica II", "Rain On Me (ft. Ariana Grande), and more.

Aug. 31, 2020  

Watch Lady Gaga's performance at the MTV 2020 Video Music Awards below!

Lady Gaga released a brand new remix "Free Woman - Honey Dijon Realness Remix", Free Woman is taken from Chromatica. Lady Gaga - Free Woman (Honey Dijon Realness Remix) is available now on all streaming platforms and digital retailers via Interscope Records.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


