VIDEO: Watch Katherine's Return to the Group in This Clip From A MILLION LITTLE THINGS!

Article Pixel Oct. 18, 2019  

Katherine arrives at Gina's restaurant to meet the rest of the group, and no one's quite sure how to act. Gary defuses the situation with a joke, much to everyone's relief, and everyone takes turns welcoming her back. They know it won't be an easy road -- not with her husband Eddie recently fathering a child with Delilah -- but together, they can make it work.

From 'the perfect storm,' season 2, episode 4 of A Million Little Things. Watch the clip below!

Watch A MILLION LITTLE THINGS THURSDAY 9|8c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

