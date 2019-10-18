VIDEO: Watch Katherine's Return to the Group in This Clip From A MILLION LITTLE THINGS!

Katherine arrives at Gina's restaurant to meet the rest of the group, and no one's quite sure how to act. Gary defuses the situation with a joke, much to everyone's relief, and everyone takes turns welcoming her back. They know it won't be an easy road -- not with her husband Eddie recently fathering a child with Delilah -- but together, they can make it work.

From 'the perfect storm,' season 2, episode 4 of A Million Little Things. Watch the clip below!

Watch A MILLION LITTLE THINGS THURSDAY 9|8c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





