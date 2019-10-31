VIDEO: Watch Joel Kim Booster Talk About His Neighbors on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS!

Article Pixel Oct. 31, 2019  

Joel Kim Booster talks about Sunnyside and neighborhood children foiling his Halloween costume plans and tells a story about his mother rescheduling Christmas.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Watch Joel Kim Booster Talk About His Neighbors on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Four Evans From DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'For Forever'
  • VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of BEETLEJUICE with Alex Brightman!
  • VIDEO: Watch Ingrid Michaelson Perform 'Words' From THE NOTEBOOK, A New Musical
  • VIDEO: Shoshana Bean Performs Rendition Of Sondheim's 'Finishing the Hat'