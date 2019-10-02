VIDEO: Watch Jo Take Control of the Narrative in a Clip from EMERGENCE!

Jo says the agents working to take Piper and erase everything in her path work best in the shadows, so her plan is to draw them into the light. She meets up with Benny to tell him to write a story on Piper, but only certain aspects of the case. From now on, Jo decides what information gets out there -- and what gets buried. From 'Camera Wheelbarrow Tiger Pillow,' season 1, episode 2 of Emergence. Watch the clip below!

In the episode, as Jo and Chris attempt to identify the sinister forces coming after Piper, a mysterious man hinders their search and brings danger too close to home. Meanwhile, Abby works with Piper to trigger her lost memory, while Jo makes a shrewd deal with Benny to secure Piper's future safety.

Watch Emergence TUESDAY 10|9c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





