VIDEO: Watch Jimmy Fallon Interviewed on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Fallon talks about The Tonight Show adjusting to the limitations of the pandemic.

Dec. 9, 2020  

Jimmy Fallon talks about The Tonight Show adjusting to the limitations of the coronavirus pandemic, reinventing pajamas and his fourth book 5 More Sleeps 'til Christmas.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

