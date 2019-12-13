VIDEO: Watch Jeff Goldblum Sing a Guest Hosting Song on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Late Late Show guest host Jeff Goldblum is filling in for James Corden, and he kicks off the night with a little jazz number backed his band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, and dance with his wife Emilie to celebrate the event.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

Here is Jeff Goldblum's Broadway bio:

Theatre: recent credits include Prisoner of Second Avenue in London's West End, Speed-the-Plow at The Old Vic and The Pillowman on Broadway (Outer Critics' Circle Award, Drama Critics' Award, nominations for Drama Desk and Drama League Awards). Film: credits include Adam Resurrected, The Life Aquatic, Igby Goes Down, Pittsburgh, California Split, Nashville, Jurassic Park, Independence Day, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, , Powder, Mr. Frost, Annie Hall, The Big Chill, Silverado, The Fly, Deep Cover, The Right Stuff, Between The Lines, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Into the Night, Next Stop Greenwich Village, and The Tall Guy. Jeff was nominated for an Academy Award for directing the live-action short film Little Surprises. He also gained an Emmy nomination for his television appearance on "Will & Grace" and served on the jury of the 1999 Cannes Film Festival.

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You