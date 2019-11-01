VIDEO: Watch Hollywood Vampires Perform 'I Want My Now' On THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

American rock supergroup The Hollywood Vampires performed the song "I Want My Now" from their latest album Rise on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Watch the explosive performance below.



The Hollywood Vampires, formed by Johnny Depp, Joe Perry, and Alice Cooper, released their sophomore album, Rise, earlier this year to rave reviews. The 16-track album produced by band guitarist Tommy Henriksen along side Johnny, Joe, and Alice, is one of the purest, unapologetic and most enjoyable rock and roll albums of the year, made by masters of the craft and true fans of the form. Unlike their 2015 debut record, the new album consists mainly of original material, written by the band. There are however, in the spirit of the Vampires' original mission, three covers of songs originally written and recorded by legendary rockers who died far too young: an intimate and intense version of David Bowie's "Heroes," powerfully performed by Johnny Depp and recorded at Hansa Studios Berlin, the same studio were Bowie recorded the original in 1977; the late Jim Carroll Band's "People Who Died," and Johnny Thunder's "You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory," sung by Joe Perry.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You