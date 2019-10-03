VIDEO: Watch Henry Winkler Talk About Being The Fonz on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Henry Winkler stopped by "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" to share tips for aspiring actors and talk about the connection between Sylvester Stallone and Fonzie. He also reveals where he keeps the Emmy he won for Barry.

Watch the clip below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

