VIDEO: Watch David Beckham & Courtney Cox Guest Star on MODERN FAMILY!

As everyone spends the day at Alex's fancy new apartment building, The Prescott, Luke (Nolan Gould) and Manny (Rico Rodriguez) manage to find themselves in a mixup with Higgins (guest star Stephen Merchant) that might have them hanging out with guest stars David Beckham and Courteney Cox.

From 'The Prescott,' season 11, episode 10 of Modern Family. Watch the clip below!

Watch MODERN FAMILY WEDNESDAY 9|8c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





