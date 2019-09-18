VIDEO: Watch Celine Dion Discuss Her Early Career on TODAY

Celine Dion sat down with TODAY's Sheinelle Jones for a revealing conversation about how she has summoned the strength to plow ahead after the death of her husband, René Angélil. "I believed in him so much, and I still do," she shares. "But there's a point that he's not here anymore. I have to take charge of my life." Watch the clip below!

