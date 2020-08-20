VIDEO: Watch Bobby Moynihan Answer Burning Questions on STIR CRAZY with Josh Horowitz
The comedy star talks all about the new digital series, "Loafy"
Bobby Moynihan answers Josh's burning questions about his new Comedy Central digital series "Loafy" and explains how he almost smoked weed with Snoop Dogg.Comedy Central's digital series "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz" features Josh Horowitz as he taps into his A-List celebrity connections for a gamified interview over FaceTime. Like your favorite gameshow, BUT BETTER! The final two episodes of the animated series "Loafy" premiere this Saturday, August 22 at 12pm ET/9am PT on Comedy Central's YouTube.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Billy Porter Performs 'For What It's Worth' at the Democratic National Convention
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Welcomes Kamala Harris to Camelot in Latest Parody!
- VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Talks Taking Zoom Dance Classes in Preparation For THE MUSIC MAN
- VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Reveals He Wants to Do a Broadway Musical on THE LATE LATE SHOW