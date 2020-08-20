Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Bobby Moynihan Answer Burning Questions on STIR CRAZY with Josh Horowitz

The comedy star talks all about the new digital series, "Loafy"

Aug. 20, 2020  

Bobby Moynihan answers Josh's burning questions about his new Comedy Central digital series "Loafy" and explains how he almost smoked weed with Snoop Dogg.

Comedy Central's digital series "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz" features Josh Horowitz as he taps into his A-List celebrity connections for a gamified interview over FaceTime. Like your favorite gameshow, BUT BETTER!

The final two episodes of the animated series "Loafy" premiere this Saturday, August 22 at 12pm ET/9am PT on Comedy Central's YouTube.

