VIDEO: Watch Ariana Grande Do Her Kristin Chenoweth Impression on THE VOICE

After choosing Kristin Chenoweth as her "Battle Advisor" for the battle rounds of The Voice, Ariana Grande shared her impression of Chenoweth on last night's episode of the Voice!

"Everytime she does one on set we're all on the floor laughing," Carson Daly said intorducing the clip on the TODAY Show. "She's legit entertaining. We all just sit there and watch these impressions. It's amazing."

Watch the new clip below!

The four-time Emmy-winning musical competition series "The Voice" returns with multi-platinum recording artist, Grammy Award winner, and talented actress Ariana Grande claiming her red chair alongside superstar Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 21. Carson Daly returns as host.

The show's innovative format features four stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and Live Performance Shows. This season's Battle Advisors include Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), and Dierks Bentley (Team Blake).