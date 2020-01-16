VIDEO: Watch Andrew Yang Interviewed on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT!

Jan. 16, 2020  

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang had already enticed some high profile celebs to support his campaign when he landed his biggest endorsement to date, comedy icon Dave Chappelle.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

