VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens Does the WAP Dance on TikTok

She was joined by her DJ friend GG Magree.

Vanessa Hudgens has sent social media into a frenzy by uploading her own rendition of the WAP dance on TikTok.

Joined by her DJ friend GG Magree, watch Hudgens' performance below:

not Vanessa Hudgens popping off to the WAP dance pic.twitter.com/MSaIsDRGfD - dani (@kordeilogy) August 31, 2020

A California native, Vanessa Hudgens began her career in musical theatre at the age of eight, performing in productions of Evita, Carousel, The Wizard of Oz, The King & I, The Music Man, Cinderella and Damn Yankees. She made her feature film debut in Catherine Hardwick's Thirteen, starring Holly Hunter and Evan Rachel Wood, and co-starred in the action film, Thunderbirds. She is best known for her role as Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel's breakaway hit, "High School Musical" and its follow up films, "High School Musical 2" and the theatrical release, High School Musical 3: Senior Year. She followed her "High School Musical" success with the critically acclaimed Bandslam, as well as Beastly and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. Hudgens played the titular role in Gigi on Broadway and starred in the KENNEDY Center production of In the Heights. She also starred in Rent: Live and Grease: Live.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You