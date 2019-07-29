VIDEO: VH1 Shares Sneak Peek From LOVE & HIP HOP: ATLANTA
Scrapp reveals his current relationship status during the Season 8 reunion show and issues a heartfelt apology to his ex-girlfriend Moniece for his past behavior.
Stevie J, Mimi Faust, Karlie Redd, Rasheeda Frost and the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta returns and with their pursuit of success in the hip-hop game comes more drama. Marriage, babies, new relationships and music are all in the mix, but so are past mistakes, unfinished business and fresh obstacles.