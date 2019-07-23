VIDEO: VH1 Shares Baby Melody Norwood's Milestones From LOVE & HIP HOP: HOLLYWOOD

Jul. 23, 2019  

Princess Love Norwood updates us on all things Baby Melody and shares her advice for new moms.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood follows newcomers and returning series veterans striving to claim their place as Hollywood's elite. In this city, the betrayal cuts deeper, the shade grows darker, and the stakes are higher than ever before. Veteran cast members include Teairra Mari, Moniece, Nikki, Brooke, A1, Lyrica, Princess, Ray J and Kimberly (formerly known as K. Michelle).

VIDEO: VH1 Shares Baby Melody Norwood's Milestones From LOVE & HIP HOP: HOLLYWOOD
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Lea Salonga and Rachelle Ann Go Perform 'I Know Him So Well'
  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Sings Jonas Brothers in Latest Trump Parody
  • VIDEO: Dan DeLuca and Amber Ardolino Release 'Peer Pressure' Music Video
  • VIDEO: Shoshana Bean and Erich Bergen Take Final Bows in WAITRESS

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup