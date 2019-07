B. Simone, Mya and Chilli discuss the qualities they look for in a partner. Watch brand-new episodes of GIRLS CRUISE Mondays at 9/8c on VH1!

Lil' Kim and her friends Chilli, Mya, Vena E., B. Simone, Tiffany Panhilason and Char Defrancesco set sail for the ultimate Caribbean vacation filled with hilarious antics, emotional breakthroughs and spicy romances.





