VIDEO: USA Network Shares Behind The Scenes Clip From MIZ & MRS

In a bonus scene from Season 1, Episode 15 of "Miz & Mrs", "Cheese Wheel of Miz-Fortune", Mike and Maryse learn all about their new wheel of cheese. New episodes of Miz & Mrs air Tuesdays at 10:30/9:30c on USA Network. MIZ & MRS gives fans an unfiltered look at the power couple's lives as they adapt to becoming first-time parents to their daughter, Monroe Sky, while juggling their fast-paced lifestyle, including a move across the country from Los Angeles to Austin and the intense demands of their WWE schedule.

From baby first aid classes and pregnancy photo shoots to big showdowns at WrestleMania®, MIZ & MRS proves that the outrageous in-ring personalities of The Miz and Maryse are no act.

The leader in cable entertainment, usa network is home to hit series "Mr. Robot," "Suits," "Chrisley Knows Best," and "Queen of the South." The network also features spectacular live television with "WWE," the best in blockbuster theatrical films, and popular acquired series including "Law & Order: SVU" and "NCIS."





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You