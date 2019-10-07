VIDEO: Tyler Perry Tells CBS This Morning 'I'm Ignored in Hollywood'

Tyler Perry made history this weekend with the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios. Perry is the first black American to own a major film studio outright. The Atlanta film complex spans 330 acres with 12 sound stages - larger than the Burbank, California lots owned by Warner Brothers, Paramount, and Walt Disney Studios combined.

"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King spoke to Perry in Atlanta about the historic moment. Tune in to "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday, October 8, for King's full conversation with Perry.



Watch preview below!



Watch the full interview on "CBS This Morning," Tuesday, October 8, 7:00-9:00 a.m. ET.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You