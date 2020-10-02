VIDEO: Travis Scott Talks McDonald's on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Travis talks about having an entire McDonald’s meal named after him.

Travis talks about having an entire McDonald's meal named after him, how it came to be, being ambushed by fans, his new action figure, being a ball boy for the Houston Rockets, choosing the name Travis Scott, shooting a music video at Michael Jordan's house, his love of AstroTurf, and trying to train his new dog.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

