VIDEO: Trailer for Max Original Comedy Special AIDA RODRIGUEZ: FIGHTING WORDS

Comedian, actress and producer Aida Rodriguez takes the stage in the Bronx for her first hour-long stand-up comedy special, Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, debuting Thursday, November 4 on HBO Max.

Rodriguez tackles the issues of the day ripped straight from the headlines and from the pages of her personal life story. With her grounded and unapologetic point of view, she gets candid about being worn out from political comedy, embracing both sides of her Puerto Rican / Dominican heritage, getting back into the dating game, and more.

A comedic, no-holds-barred exploration of identity and family, the special concludes with a documentary of Rodriguez's travels to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic for a celebration of these vibrant cultures as cameras capture her reuniting with her estranged father and paying it forward for up-and-coming comedians.

Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words is written and performed by Aida Rodriguez and directed by Kristian Mercado and Nadia Hallgren. The special is executive produced by Rodriguez as well as Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman for Art & Industry.

Watch the trailer here: