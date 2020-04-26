VIDEO: Tom Holland Will Host a Marvel-Themed Virtual Quiz Show This Week

Tom Holland recently appeared on the at-home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he revealed that he will host a Marvel-themed virtual quiz show to help people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be held on April 29 at 8pm UK time. Holland collaborating with The Brothers Trust, which was set up by his family to support various charities.

"The Brothers Trust is a fundraising vehicle that we use to raise money from the general public, that we feed towards charities that we feel need the light and the support," Holland said. "But we felt a little bit uncomfortable asking people for money at this difficult time so we as a collective have been doing the donations."

"The reason why we're doing the pub quiz is just to galvanise people and to give people a sense of community and to kind of bring people together and just have a laugh and have a good time," he said. "That's essentially what we're trying to do."

