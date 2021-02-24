Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Tom Holland Talks About Shooting SPIDER-MAN on THE TONIGHT SHOW

His upcoming film 'Cherry' will premiere on Apple TV.

Feb. 24, 2021  

Tom Holland talks about doing press virtually, shooting the next Spider-Man film in Atlanta and his upcoming film Cherry.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" tonight!

In addition to being Spider-Man, Tom Holland is a former West End Billy Elliot.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

