VIDEO: Tina Fey Tests Mariah Carey's MEAN GIRLS Knowledge on QUIZZED

Mean Girls superfan Mariah Carey shows off her knowledge of the film.

In the latest installment of Billboard's "Quizzed" video series, self-proclaimed Mean Girls superfan Mariah Carey shows off her knowledge of the film in two rounds of trivia with Mean Girls writer and actress Tina Fey.

Watch the clip below!

From true or false questions to iconic quotes, Carey passed both rounds with perfect scores, impressing Tina herself. Along the way, Carey speaks about her rebellious school years, not fitting in because of being mixed race and moving to new suburbs, and why she aspired to be a "Regina type."



Mariah claimed her title as the biggest Mean Girls fan with ease and, thanks to Tina's suggestion, may record a song for and have a role in the Mean Girls reboot!

