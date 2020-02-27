VIDEO: Thomas Sadoski Talks About the Value of a Dollar on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

"Tommy" star Thomas Sadoski explains how he got involved with the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance (INARA), an organization that provides life-saving medical care to refugee children. To show just how far a small donation to INARA can go, he shares a moving story of a 9-year-old boy in a refugee camp who was able to feed his entire family on just one dollar.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show





