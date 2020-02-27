VIDEO: Thomas Sadoski Talks About the Value of a Dollar on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

"Tommy" star Thomas Sadoski explains how he got involved with the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance (INARA), an organization that provides life-saving medical care to refugee children. To show just how far a small donation to INARA can go, he shares a moving story of a 9-year-old boy in a refugee camp who was able to feed his entire family on just one dollar.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

