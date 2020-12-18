Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: The Try Guys Rank Their Top Holiday Cookies on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The Try Guys' new movie is out today!

Dec. 18, 2020  

The stars of the popular Youtube comedy series help rate and review their favorite holiday treats.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


