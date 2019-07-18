VIDEO: The CW Shares THE OUTPOST 'This Is One Strange Town' Scene

Jul. 18, 2019  

The Outpost is new Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

Talon, the lone survivor of the Blackbloods, sets off to track her family's killers, and discovers her supernatural powers, which she must learn to harness.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: The CW Shares THE OUTPOST 'This Is One Strange Town' Scene
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of the CATS Movie with Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson & More!
  • VIDEO: The Original Production of LES MISERABLES Says Au Revoir To The West End
  • VIDEO: Beyonce Releases Music Video for 'Spirit' from THE LION KING
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For YOU ARE HERE: A COME FROM AWAY STORY, in Cinemas on 9/11
  • VIDEO: Mentalist Derren Brown Explores Psychological Manipulation in New TEDTalk
  • VIDEO: Tituss Burgess Releases Music Video For Political Anthem '45'

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup