VIDEO: Teaser Trailer for HOCUS POCUS 2

The highly anticipated sequel released a first look.

Oct. 31, 2021  

The highly anticipated sequel to Disney's Halloween classic Hocus Pocus released a snippet to get audiences excited for what's to come. The clip came with an announcement of the cast for the upcoming film. Disney+ attached a cast list to the first look as part of its Hallowstream festivities. The sequel is set to be released on Disney+ next fall.

Along with the original Sanderson sisters played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy (as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary respectfully) , the new movie will bring Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen along for the newest broomstick ride.

Take a look at the official first look below.



