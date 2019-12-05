VIDEO: Taylor Swift Announces She's Releases a Christmas Song Tonight!

Taylor Swift just announced in an exclusive announcement on "Good Morning America" Thursday, that she is releasing a Christmas song! She will release the track, which she wrote over the weekend, tonight.

She announced the news in a video, saying, "Hey, I know this pretty wild, but I've just written a Christmas song. I feel like it's weird to just, like, wait a year to put it out? I don't have anyone to ask right now except for...Meredith, should I put out a Christmas song, like, now? K, that's hard to tell." Swift continues to ask her other two cats, Benjamin and Olivia.

Watch the video below!

Good Morning America host Lara Spencer said the music video is finished and will premiere GMA tomorrow.





