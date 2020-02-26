VIDEO: Taraji P. Henson Talks About Affordable Hair Care on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Feb. 26, 2020  

On this episode of "Shop the Stars with Jill Martin" actress Taraji P. Henson opens up about her career, including her newest venture into beauty, 10 years in the making. Henson teamed up with Target to launch TPH by Taraji, an affordable, solution-oriented hair care line for all hair types and she shared all the details with host Jill Martin.

Watch the full interview on "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

Click Here to Watch the Video!



