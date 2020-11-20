VIDEO: Ta-Nehisi Coates Discusses Loss Of Friend Chadwick Boseman on TODAY SHOW
He discusses the impact of Howard University on his life.
Author Ta-Nehisi Coates talks to TODAY's Craig Melvin about his best-selling book, "Between the World and Me," becoming a film on HBO. He also discusses his friendship with the late actor Chadwick Boseman, the impact of Howard University on his life and why he's not surprised that the vice president-elect graduated from an HBCU.
Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!
TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Says Don't Tell Donald He's Not Re-Elected Today!
- VIDEO: Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana Perform a Mashup of 'Ten Minutes Ago' and 'You Are Never Away'
- VIDEO: Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden Perform 'The Heather on the Hill' From BRIGADOON
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for CHAOS WALKING, Starring Tom Holland, Nick Jonas, & Cynthia Erivo
- VIDEO: On This Day, November 17- A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Opens on Broadway
- VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the Film Adaptation of ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI, Starring Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson & More