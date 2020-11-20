VIDEO: Ta-Nehisi Coates Discusses Loss Of Friend Chadwick Boseman on TODAY SHOW

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates talks to TODAY's Craig Melvin about his best-selling book, "Between the World and Me," becoming a film on HBO. He also discusses his friendship with the late actor Chadwick Boseman, the impact of Howard University on his life and why he's not surprised that the vice president-elect graduated from an HBCU.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

