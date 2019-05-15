VIDEO: TNT Releases the First Trailer for Anne Curry's CHASING THE CURE

May. 15, 2019  

At the WarnerMedia Upfront today, TNT shared the first, official trailer for Chasing the Cure. Anchored and executive produced by Ann Curry, this LIVE, multiplatform event will bring together a weekly two-hour television broadcast with a 24/7 global digital interactive experience to fully harness the power of crowdsourcing in an effort to help people who are suffering from undiagnosed, misdiagnosed or uncured medical mysteries.

Every week on the linear series, patients battling puzzling ailments meet with a panel of top doctors who work to help solve their cases ranging from the surprising and odd, to the most uplifting and joyful, to cases that are a race against the clock under heartbreaking life or death circumstances.

Simultaneously, viewers will be able to interact with the show across social media pages, a Facebook group, and a dedicated website where users can submit their cases.

Veteran journalist Kim Bondy serves as showrunner and executive producer of this 10-episode project from Lionsgate Television, production companies B-17 Entertainment, and Motiv8 Media.

Share your story today at: ChasingTheCureLive.com.


VIDEO: TNT Releases the First Trailer for Anne Curry's CHASING THE CURE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Jeff Daniels Talks the Differences in the Student Matinees at TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
  • VIDEO: Ali Stroker Performs 'I Cain't Say No' on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Standby Michael Lee Brown Stars In New Music Video For 'Sincerely, Me'
  • VIDEO: Gwen Challenges Bob in Episode Seven of FOSSE/VERDON
  • VIDEO: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Goes Behind the Scenes of Broadway's KING KONG
  • VIDEO: Inside THE WHO'S TOMMY Starring Casey Cott, Christian Borle and More

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup