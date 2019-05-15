VIDEO: TNT Releases the First Trailer for Anne Curry's CHASING THE CURE

At the WarnerMedia Upfront today, TNT shared the first, official trailer for Chasing the Cure. Anchored and executive produced by Ann Curry, this LIVE, multiplatform event will bring together a weekly two-hour television broadcast with a 24/7 global digital interactive experience to fully harness the power of crowdsourcing in an effort to help people who are suffering from undiagnosed, misdiagnosed or uncured medical mysteries.

Every week on the linear series, patients battling puzzling ailments meet with a panel of top doctors who work to help solve their cases ranging from the surprising and odd, to the most uplifting and joyful, to cases that are a race against the clock under heartbreaking life or death circumstances.

Simultaneously, viewers will be able to interact with the show across social media pages, a Facebook group, and a dedicated website where users can submit their cases.

Veteran journalist Kim Bondy serves as showrunner and executive producer of this 10-episode project from Lionsgate Television, production companies B-17 Entertainment, and Motiv8 Media.

Share your story today at: ChasingTheCureLive.com.









