VIDEO: TNT Releases Extended Trailer for Season Four of ANIMAL KINGDOM

Apr. 26, 2019  

A new, extended trailer for TNT's hit summer drama ANIMAL KINGDOM has been revealed.

Watch the trailer below!

This season, Smurf (Ellen Barkin) is back on top reminding her boys who's boss no matter whom she hurts in the process. Trapped with Smurf and becoming increasingly unhinged, Pope (Shawn Hatosy) has found new and dangerous ways to deal with his anger. J (Finn Cole) continues to scheme about how to take over THE FAMILY business, Craig (Ben Robson) plots one of their most difficult heists and Deran (Jake Weary) is worried about his future with Adrian (Spencer Treat Clark).

As always, outsiders move in to threaten the Cody's fragile peace, including Angela (Emily Deschanel), the former best friend of J's deceased mother and a recovering junkie, who tries to snake her way back into the family's good graces. A new criminal crew is also introduced with a surprising connection to the Codys.

Season four returns on Tuesday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

