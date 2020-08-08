VIDEO: THE MATRIX Co-Director Lilly Wachowski Reveals the Films Are a Transgender Story

“That was the original intention. But the world wasn’t quite ready,” she said.

The Matrix co-director Lilly Wachowski has revealed that The Matrix films are a transgender story.

In a recent video posted by Netflix Film Club on YouTube, Wachowski, who is transgender herself and came out after the films were released, confirmed the long-rumored fan theories.

"That was the original intention. But the world wasn't quite ready," she said. "I'm glad that it has gotten out," she said.

In the original script for the first film, the character Switch changed genders upon entering the Matrix, but Warner Bros. nixed the idea and decided on just one gender for the character.

Wachowski said that Science fiction helped her to explain the way she was feeling about her gender.

"We were existing in a space where the words didn't exist, so we were always living in a world of imagination," she said.

Watch the full video below!

Wachowski will direct the upcoming Matrix 4, expected in 2022. The film will feature original cast members Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

